Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Joy Blackburn, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Sacred Heart Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Doris P. Ludovissy, Edgewood, Iowa — 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Trinity United Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 to 10:25 a.m. Monday at the church.
Kenneth L. Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville.
Eunice Schlee, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home, Postville.
Stanley J. Steffen, Luxemburg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.