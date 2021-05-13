Gerald R. “Jerry” Foht, 80, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Per Jerry’s instructions, a private family visitation and service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15th, at 2428 Windsor Ave. in Dubuque.
Jerry was born on July 5, 1940, in East Dubuque, IL, the son of Joseph N. and Bernice (LaCount) Foht. He married Sandy K. Roth on July 19, 1958, in East Dubuque. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2007.
Jerry was formerly employed in the Shipping Department of the Dubuque Packing Company and FDL Foods. He was a member of the American Rifle Association, and Local #150-A of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union. Jerry was an avid car and gun collector, an avid hunter, and enjoyed the Thursday Night Car Show during the summer in East Dubuque. Jerry was a Jack of All Trades and could fix just about anything. Many cars and guns were repaired at the “Garage” along with many, many beers drank. Jerry also loved his hunting trips to Lansing, Iowa, at the “Old Maids Farm” with family and friends.
Surviving are eight children, Albert (Tina) Foht, of Dubuque, James (Brandy) Foht, of Dubuque, Kevin (Becky) Foht, of Sioux Falls, S.D., Peggy Weland, of Dubuque, Carolyn Shaffer, of Hazel Green, WI, Denise Foht, of Dubuque, Brian (Michelle) Foht, of Dubuque, and Michael (Olivia) Foht, of Hazel Green, WI; 29 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; his brother, Norb Foht, of East Dubuque; his in-laws, Shirley (Norman) Hinderman, of East Dubuque, Laurie (Tom) Brandel, of Dubuque, Ronnie Roth, of East Dubuque, and Debbie Roth, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bernice; his wife, Sandy; three sisters, Eldeen Delk, Connie Nolan, Jenanne Grant, and a brother, Delbert Foht; his in-laws, Lillian Gibson, Randy Roth and Earl John Roth.
Jerry’s family wishes to thank Dr. Eric Engelman, and the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care and compassion.
