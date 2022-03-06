Solon J. Goodno Telegraph Herald Mar 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Solon J. Goodno Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Solon Juel Goodno, 83, of Dubuque, formerly of Hesper, Iowa, died February 8, 2022 at Unity Point in Dubuque.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Hesper Lutheran Church, Hesper, Iowa. Burial will be in the Hesper Lutheran Cemetery.The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel, Minnesota is assisting with arrangements.MENGIS FUNERAL HOME301 N. MAPLE STREETMABEL, MN 55954507-493-5129 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today UPDATE: Authorities ID Dubuque County Jail inmate who died after being found unresponsive With restaurant demolished, new retail store coming to Dyersville Dubuque business owner receives statewide entrepreneurship award Paxton J. Hummel Company shut Dubuque COVID-19 testing site after cited at highest level for issues