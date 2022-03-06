Solon Juel Goodno, 83, of Dubuque, formerly of Hesper, Iowa, died February 8, 2022 at Unity Point in Dubuque.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Hesper Lutheran Church, Hesper, Iowa. Burial will be in the Hesper Lutheran Cemetery.

The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel, Minnesota is assisting with arrangements.

MENGIS FUNERAL HOME

301 N. MAPLE STREET

MABEL, MN 55954

507-493-5129

