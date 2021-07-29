CUBA CITY, Wis. — Phyllis E. Lipsky, 71, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Chad & Lorinda’s home (6248 Carr Factory Road, Cuba City, WI). Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Phyllis was born on December 1, 1949, in Marion, Kentucky, the daughter of Rance and Nina (Lockerby) Wesmolan. She married Michael Lipsky on September 9, 1968, in Junction City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2018.
Phyllis enjoyed crocheting, gardening and collecting pig decorations (if you visited her house, you had to see the “Pig Room”), but mostly walking and throwing the ball for her beloved dog, Buddy. In her younger years, Phyllis was an avid bowler, and the family would spend many weekends camping.
Survivors include her daughter, Lorinda (Chad Korish) Lipsky, Cuba City; siblings, Donna (Gerald) Collins, Panama City Beach, FL, Darlenea (Richard) Snow, Newburgh, IN, and Ramona Barton, Evansville, IN; one grandson, Jacob Korish; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Willard Wesmolan and Kenneth Wesmolan; and two sisters, Frances Mansfield and Vickie Wesmolan.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Southwest Health Center for making Mom’s last days much easier.