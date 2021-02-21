CASCADE, Iowa — Robert (Bob) Eugene Henning, age 86, of Cascade, completed his earthly journey on February 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Bob’s life, his Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Community Presbyterian Church, 216 Polk Street SE in Cascade. Burial will be in Cascade Township Cemetery. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Bob’s family.
Bob was born on April 15, 1934, in Kellogg, IA, a son to Albert and Minny (Redding) Henning. Bob was raised in the Newton, IA, area, where he would eventually meet the love of his life, Helen Lily Tutor. The couple was united in marriage on March 14, 1953, and have been blessed with 67 wonderful years together and five children.
Bob retired after 36 loyal years as a cable man with AT&T. While working for AT&T, Bob and his family moved all over the U.S. until they eventually settled down near Bernard, IA, in December of 1969. Then in August of 2018, Bob and Helen moved into their final home in Cascade.
In his free time, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and playing cards with his friends. He was also an avid raccoon hunter, raised Redbone hunting dogs and was a proud member of the Redbone Association for many years.
Those left behind to treasure the memories of Bob include his wife of 67 years, Helen (Tutor) Henning, Cascade; his daughters, Kathy Sue (Richard Dreysse) Stumpf, Cumberland, WI, Connie (Dean) Oberbroeckling, Dyersville, IA, and Keri Jo Henning, Cascade; his grandchildren, Amy (Tom) Julson, Robert Stumpf, Raymond Henning, and Heather (Mike Mclees) Henning; his great-grandchildren, Madilyn Grant, Jackson Huston, Mason, Aiden, Braelyn, Kinley, and Lydia Henning; his great-great-granddaughters, Aleah Lily and Ember Rose; his sister, Chrystal Walker; his brother, Jim Henning; his sisters-in-law, Glenda, Dianne and Judy; plus many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy; his son, Robert Jr.; his parents; his brothers, Bill, Harold, Ronald, Albert “Skip” (Ona), Richard, Thomas, Michael, and Matthew; his sisters, Betty (Bill) Stafford, Alberta, Mary, Sandra and Rebecca; his brother-in-law, Rod Walker; and his sister-in-law, Mary.
Bob’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Bob, and his family.
