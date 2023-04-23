CASSVILLE, Wis. — Jeffery J. “Jeff/Chips” Glass age 64 of Cassville, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday April 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born December 7, 1958, the son of Robert and Berneal (Jambois) Glass. Jeff graduated from Cassville High School in 1977. He furthered his education at Milton College, in the Janesville WI area, where he played college football and made many lifelong friends. In 1980 Jeff connected with the woman who would become his lifelong love, Mary Kay Chapman. On April 18, 1981, the two were united in marriage at the Cassville United Methodist Church. They went on to have two wonderful sons: Jeffery and Daniel. Jeff always felt his greatest accomplishment was preparing his sons for life. From little league baseball to where they are today, successful husbands, fathers, and men. Jeff’s employment history went from the river to the railroad, and back again to the river as a Tugboat Pilot, culminating in a thirty-year career at Alliant Energy.
Jeff’s favorite pastime was playing the drums in various bands. Anyone who heard him play felt his passion. In his free time, Jeff was always searching for something to buy or sell and was known for making the right deal at the right time.
He dearly loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. Jeff always wanted his legacy to go on for generations, which is why when the grandchildren came his joy could not be contained; they held such a very special place in his heart. Jeff will be truly missed by all who know him. But as any drummer knows, the beat goes on.
Surviving is his loving wife Mary, two sons: Jeffery (Melanie) Glass, Daniel (Katie) Glass, and Cookie; four grandchildren: Evan, Ella, Annalise, Margaret; a sister, Judy (Gene) Lorenz, a brother, Robert Glass Jr., mother-in-law, Sharon Chapman, the Chapman girls, their husbands, children, and Jimmy Our Brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Glass, Mary’s twin brother Mike, father-in-law, Bill Chapman, and Rosco.
In keeping with Jeff’s wishes, no service will be held. An “All About Jeff” party will be held at J&J’s Sandbar in Cassville, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, to honor and celebrate his life.
