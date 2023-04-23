CASSVILLE, Wis. — Jeffery J. “Jeff/Chips” Glass age 64 of Cassville, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday April 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 7, 1958, the son of Robert and Berneal (Jambois) Glass. Jeff graduated from Cassville High School in 1977. He furthered his education at Milton College, in the Janesville WI area, where he played college football and made many lifelong friends. In 1980 Jeff connected with the woman who would become his lifelong love, Mary Kay Chapman. On April 18, 1981, the two were united in marriage at the Cassville United Methodist Church. They went on to have two wonderful sons: Jeffery and Daniel. Jeff always felt his greatest accomplishment was preparing his sons for life. From little league baseball to where they are today, successful husbands, fathers, and men. Jeff’s employment history went from the river to the railroad, and back again to the river as a Tugboat Pilot, culminating in a thirty-year career at Alliant Energy.

