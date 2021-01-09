BENTON, Wis. — Matthew D. “Bushwick” McAuliffe, 38, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the United Methodist Church Cemetery, Benton, Wisconsin. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit and that you practice social distancing. Please dress casual when you come to the funeral home.
Matthew was born on November 10, 1982, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of John and Judy (Pieper) McAuliffe. He graduated from Benton High School in 2001.
Matthew was co-owner of BushKamp Auto in Dubuque, Iowa. Matt enjoyed car shows, rock concerts and fishing. He loved hanging out around bonfires with his nieces, nephews, and family.
Survivors include his parents, John and Judy McAuliffe; a sister, Melissa (Ray) Fawcett, Benton; two brothers, Todd McAuliffe, Cuba City, and Eric (Hillary) McAuliffe, Hazel Green; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother at birth, Joseph McAuliffe; and three nephews at birth, Jason, Jayden, and Jamyson Fawcett.
The family wishes to thank the Hazel Green Rescue Squad, Benton First Responders, and Rick and Lisa Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Matthew D. McAuliffe Memorial Fund.
