MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Joan Trentz, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.
Her funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Dawson Funeral Home, Maquoketa. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Maquoketa.
Joan Marie Trentz (Lary) was born on March 2, 1940, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to parents Wilmer and Helen (Powers) Lary. She was united in marriage to Bruce Trentz at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Delmar, Iowa, on February 17, 1962. She graduated Saint Joseph’s Mercy school of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa. She received her RN degree and worked in the nursing field for over 40 years, starting as a RN, then became the director of nursing. She last worked at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa, Iowa. She loved reading books, playing cards, golfing and watching multiple sports on TV. Her joy was spending time with her 11 grandchildren, camping and traveling.
She is survived by her sons, Doug Trentz, of Oxford Junction, Tom (Cindy) Trentz, of Maquoketa, Mike Trentz, of Maquoketa, Tim (Angie) Trentz, of Dubuque, and Todd (Kara) Trentz,,of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild (on the way); brothers, John (Maureen) Lary, of Maquoketa, Gene Lary, of Delmar; sisters-in-law, Beth Steingreaber, of Burlington, Iowa, Barb (Rick) Harries, of Easton, Md., Rita Trentz, of Dubuque, and Mary Jo Trentz, of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Joan Trentz Family PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.