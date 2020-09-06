Sarah M. Meyer-Pratti, 52, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Private family services were held. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery following cremation. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is assisting the family.
