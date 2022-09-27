CUBA CITY, Wis. — Ronald C. Monahan, 75, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, September 28th from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Thursday, September 29th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Ron was born on May 17, 1947 to Raymond & Mary (Splinter) Monahan in Hazel Green, WI. He married Evelyn Pollock on April 26, 1969 in Hazel Green, WI. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works, A.Y. McDonald and later at Barbara-Coleman Manufacturing. Ron enjoyed fishing, camping, an avid card player, working in his garage, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Ron is survived by 2 children: Jodi Monahan of Dubuque, IA & Jim (Dela) Monahan of Hazel Green, WI; 2 grandchildren: Brandon Monahan of Louisburg, WI and Logan Monahan of Hazel Green, WI; fiancée, Mary Westermeyer; 3 siblings: Judy, Deb (Doug) and Diane; along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, James, Eugene & Kerry. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Ronald C. Monahan Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Ron Monahan Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
Ronald C. Monahan
