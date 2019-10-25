SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Della L. Burmeister, age 90, of Shullsburg, Wis., passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Edenbrook of Platteville, in Platteville, Wis.
She was born November 21, 1928, in Hazel Green, Wis., the daughter of Ervin and Edna (Nicholas) Starkweather. Della grew up in Hazel Green and graduated from Hazel Green High School in 1946. Following her graduation from high school, Della went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1950. Della lived in Gratiot, Wis., most of her adult life, where she worked as a postmaster for the Gratiot Post Office. She moved to Shullsburg in late August of 2017.
Della is survived by her children, Carson Burmeister, of Arena, Wis., Marlyn (David) Brunskill, of Shullsburg, and Lewis (Cheri) Burmeister, of Gratiot; two grandchildren, Janna Brunskill, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Nicole (Matt Long) Brunskill, of Platteville; one great-grandson, Marcus Niedert; one sister, Betty Andersen, of Fresno, Calif.; and a son-in-law, Edward Lafayette, of Kissimee, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Barbara Lafayette and Steven Burmeister; and one brother, Alvin Starkweather.
Della cherished her family and creating memories they will all remember forever. She enjoyed reading and collecting stamps. Della enjoyed leaving the cold Wisconsin winters to vacation in Florida and California. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., in Shullsburg, with Janna Brunskill officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, Wis. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Della’s name.