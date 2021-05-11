Mary Jane Bellmann, Rickardsville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville.
Patrick J. Deutmeyer, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Charles G. Doyle, Shullsburg, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Sherry L. Flack, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 103 Franklin St., Hanover.
Faye E. Hoffman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Norma J. Huza, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, Union Nagle Cemetery, Patch Grove, Wis.
Richard Ingles, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Katherine E. Ludwig, Dubuque — Funeral services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church.
Robert A. Sargent, Dubuque — Committal service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, Andrew (Iowa) Cemetery.
John W. Welu, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.