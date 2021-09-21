MONMOUTH, Iowa — Ronald R. Orris, 93, of Monmouth, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, where a celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m.

