Ronald R. Orris Telegraph Herald Sep 21, 2021

MONMOUTH, Iowa — Ronald R. Orris, 93, of Monmouth, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, where a celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m.