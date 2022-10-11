CUBA CITY, Wis. — Ronald J. Donar, 68, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Church Cemetery, Cuba City. Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the funeral.
Ron was born on April 26, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Melvin and Teresa (Kammerude) Donar. He graduated from Cuba City High School.
Ron was proud to own and operate his ice cream business. He was passionate about coaching youth sports, especially wrestling. He enjoyed playing euchre and cribbage with his group of close friends. He loved farming and his cattle. Above all, Ron loved his family. He cherished his grandchildren, and attending their activities, including sporting events and showing steer with 4H at the Grant County Fair.
Survivors include four children, Jamie Donar, Oregon WI, Erin Hagen, Tomah, WI, and Craig (Jen) Donar and Carmen (Joe) Wiezorek, both of Cuba City; nine grandchildren; and 11 siblings, Sue (John) Dalsing, Kieler, WI, Cheryl McGuire, Darlington, WI, Donald (Debra) Donar and Charles (Paula) Donar, both of Cuba City, Dan Donar, Platteville, WI, Jerry (Jane) Donar and Mark (Joyce) Donar, both of Cuba City, Lisa (Mark) Wright, Benton, WI, Teri (Carl) Pickel, Kieler, WI, Scott (Carla) Donar, Cuba City, and Chris (Shawna) Donar, Benton, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Dale Donar and Jeffrey Donar.
The family wishes to thank the “K & L Care Center”, and the staffs of Grant County Hospice and MercyOne Cancer Center for their compassionate care of Ron.
In lieu of flowers, a Ronald J. Donar Memorial Fund has been established. Donations may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
