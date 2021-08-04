PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dr. Ravikant G. Maski, affectionately known as “Dr R.” of Platteville, WI, age 79, passed away on July 24, 2021 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison, WI, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 20, 1941 in Hyderabad, India, the son of Govindrao and Anasuya (Pathak) Maski and the third oldest of five siblings.
Ravi graduated with his medical degree from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad in 1965 and began his career in surgery before transitioning to emergency medicine at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, India in 1968. It was there he met Meenakshi (Meena) Parikh, a captivating young physician who quickly became the great love of his life and his faithful partner in all endeavors. They married on November 23, 1970, and shortly thereafter relocated to the United States in pursuit of the American dream. They arrived in their new home of New York City just in time to watch the ball drop live in Time Square on New Year’s Eve at the close of 1970, experiencing falling snow for the first time.
In 1971, Ravi began his U.S. surgical career in Albany, NY. He next practiced medicine in Sayre, PA, and in Elmira, NY before his recruitment by University of Wisconsin-Madison Health Clinics in 1980. Ravi was honored to bring his passion for medicine and his surgical skills to Platteville, WI. Upon arrival, Ravi and Meena opened a private medical practice where they proudly served their community for 38 years, and his dedication and commitment to patients’ health and wellness were unparalleled. Beyond private practice, Ravi was a general and vascular surgeon at Southwest Health Center in Platteville and at Finley Hospital and Mercy Medical Center, both in Dubuque, IA. He was also the Medical Director for Grant County EMS; Medical Director for Medical Assistant Program in Fennimore, WI; and a member of the Board of Directors for SW Health Center in Platteville. For Ravi, being a physician was more than an occupation, it was his ultimate calling in this world.
Ravi remained active after retirement, serving as Medical Director of St. Croix Hospice Care, and as the Medical Director of InHealth Community Clinic in Boscobel, WI. He cherished his community, participating in the Platteville Kiwanis chapter, and supporting local arts groups and regional Hindu temples. During his 50+ years as a physician, Ravi received many awards and accolades, including the 2018 Platteville “Citizen of the Year,” an award shared jointly with Meena. He treasured his family and friends and took great pleasure in visiting his sons and their families in Boston and Minneapolis. Ravi will be remembered for his love of classic movies, trains, music, and for as his affinity for technology, culture, and travel. His love, sharp intellect, unparalleled generosity, quick wit, and good humor are the foundations for the memories his family and friends share.
Ravi is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Meena, and two sons, Parag (Bethany) of MN and Manish (Kiran) of MA. He was the proud grandfather to two grandchildren, Leela and Vishal; brother to Vijay and Jayant of Hyderabad; and uncle to many nieces and nephews across the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older sister (Indira), and older brother (Chandrakant).
An intimate family ceremony was held at Cress Funeral and Cremation Services in Madison, WI on July 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date as the pandemic situation allows.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the Ravikant Maski Memorial Fund has been established with all proceeds going to some of Ravi’s favorite charities; the fund can be accessed at https://everloved.com/life-of/ravikant-maski/.