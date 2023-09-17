RoxAnn “Roxy” Boyes, aged 78, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on September 16, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa.

A Visitation, dedicated to celebrating Roxy’s life, will be held on Thursday September 21st, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Monsignor James Miller officiating. Following her service, RoxAnn will continue her giving nature by donating her body to the University of Iowa School of Medicine.

