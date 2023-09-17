RoxAnn “Roxy” Boyes, aged 78, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on September 16, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa.
A Visitation, dedicated to celebrating Roxy’s life, will be held on Thursday September 21st, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Monsignor James Miller officiating. Following her service, RoxAnn will continue her giving nature by donating her body to the University of Iowa School of Medicine.
Roxy was born on July 10, 1945, in Durand, WI to Kenneth and Dorothy (DeLong) Bilderback. After spending her youth with her 8 siblings, growing up on the Platte River, she attended both Potosi and Cassville High School. Roxy joined Doran Kartman Jr, in marriage on August 8, 1963. They lovingly raised their four children on a farm outside of Cassville, before Doran passed away in 1993.
In 2000, while attending a singles dance at Sunset Lanes, Gene Boyes danced his way into moms’ heart and they were united in marriage in Dubuque, IA, on November 3, 2001. With Gene, she gained six stepchildren, all of whom held a special place in Roxy’s heart.
For many years, Roxy worked at Swiss Colony in both Cassville and Dickeyville, WI. It was here that she made some of her most cherished friends, making memories and sharing laughs that would last a lifetime. Roxy loved to share memories of her crazy bowling nights and never met a card game she didn’t like, belonging to numerous card clubs, taking money without regrets from her dearest friends.
Roxy had a gift for making everyone she met feel like family. No matter who you were, or where you were from, you always had a place at Roxy’s table, and you can bet there would be sandwiches, chips and dip for all. RoxAnn loved to travel with her family, her favorite memories being made on lakes in Northern Wisconsin with her children and grandchildren. We love you Mama! 2, 5, 6...and that ain’t enough!!
RoxAnn is survived by her husband, Gene Boyes, her children, Jeff (Darletta Bauer) Kartman, Jeremy Kartman, Jessica (Todd) De Ruyter and Jason (Cindy) Kartman; her treasured grandchildren, Garrett (Emily Stier) Kartman, Andrew (Skyler Christensen) Kartman, Emmett Kartman and Avery De Ruyter; her stepchildren, Mary (Brett) Potter, LuAnne (Steve) Kamentz, Gary Boyes, Lynne (Tom) Clancy, David Boyes, Tom (Jodi) Boyes, and her siblings, Kenneth (Glee) Bilderback, Pam (Bernie) Fecht, Spencer (Wanda) Bilderback, Linda (David) Johnson, and Tim (Donna) Bilderback, and many other special family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doran Kartman, Jr, her parents, her brothers, Gary and Roger Bilderback and her sister, Darlene Clauer.
A special thank you to Brittany Cornwell, who helped make it possible to keep RoxAnn home, Hospice of Dubuque for their support and compassion, and the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.