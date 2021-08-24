DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Arthur F. Kern, 79, of Dyersville passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at home in Dyersville.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Art was born on October 16, 1941, in Dyersville the son of Edward and Mary (Fangmann) Kern. He married Lois Funke on August 28, 1963, in Dyersville.
Art is survived by his wife, Lois, 3 children: Jim (Brenda) Kern and June (Dan) Putz, both of Dyersville and Jill (Dave) Kelchen of Farley; 8 grandchildren: Jason (Brenda) Kern, Kera (Josh) Renne and Kayla (Casey) Demmer, Briget (Brett) Featherston, Brent (Annie) Putz, Brock (Stephanie) Putz, Regan (fiancé Bryce Hoerner) Kelchen and Grant Kelchen; 13 great grandchildren; siblings: Dale (Donna) Kern of Des Moines, Dorothy Ruppenkamp of Iowa City, Leon (Marilyn) Kern of New Vienna, David (Jeanette) Kern of Colorado, Linda Kern-Garbisch of Kailua, Hawaii, Rick (Terry) Kern of Minneapolis, MN; in-laws: Theresa Schindler, Darlene (Wayne) Wegmann, Karen Funke and Janet Funke, all of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Darlene (Howard) Wedewer, Robert Kern and Judy Kern (in infancy); in-laws: Don Ruppenkamp, Dorothy (Leo) Mensen, Verna Lee (Ed) Digman, Janice (Lavern) Mensen, Rita (Lawrence) Lansing, Leon Funke, Mary Lou Funke, Floyd Funke and Charlie Schindler.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family.