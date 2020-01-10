ELIZABETH, Ill. — Walter Burrowes Holcombe, age 92, of Elizabeth, Ill., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, to reside in the place that has been prepared for him.
After a brief visitation beginning at 10 a.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Galena Bible Church in Galena, IL. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will also take place at Law Jones Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Law Jones Funeral Home in Elizabeth, IL. Memorials may be given to Share International African Mission and the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. Family and friends are invited to share in Walter’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.