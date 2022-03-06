Sharon M. Carlson, 92, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where services will follow.

