CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paul Eugene Finzel, 51, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Luke’s Health and Medical Center in Houston after suffering a massive stroke.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Paul Finzel was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on March 7, 1968, the son of Eugene and Dianne (Nauman) Finzel. He graduated from Marquette High School in 1986 and went on to complete his associate’s degree at the Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison, WI. He worked for 25 years at AmTote International where he met the love of his life, Patricia Barr. He and Patti were married on October 23, 1993, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque. He was working at Clem’s Marina, a job that filled his joy for fishing and people. Paul grew up on the family farm and when not doing chores enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding, snowmobiling and playing basketball and softball with his sisters, friends and neighbors. He moved to Corpus Christi in 1992, enjoying the warmer weather, sandy beaches and expanded golf season. Despite the distance, he remained close to all his hometown friends, getting together with them on his many visits back to Bellevue.
Paul’s true passion was spending time with his three daughters teaching them how to fish, play golf, swim, bike, play volleyball and basketball, fix anything and generally how to enjoy life. He never missed their extracurricular activities and learned how to curl hair and put in ponytails. Paul’s smile and laughter were contagious and his energy never-ending. He could cook almost as good as his mom and rivals only his dad in raising amazing daughters.
Paul is survived by his wife, Patti;three beautiful daughters, Gabrielle, of Corpus Christi, TX, Danielle, who is attending Iowa State in Ames, IA, and Samantha, still at home; his parents, Eugene and Dianne Finzel, of Bellevue; father and mother-in-law, Ron and Pat (Schmall) Barr, of Dubuque; five sisters, Jolene (Mike) Trebbien, of Charles, City, IA, Rochelle (Alan) Fisser, of Denver, CO, Teresa (Jason) Keane, of Earlville, IA, Andrea (Nick) Brueggemann, of Union, MO, and Heather (Tim) Marsh, of Monticello, IA; and honorary brother, Mike (Michelle) Marshall, of Charlotte, IA; brothers and sister-in-law, Mike (Becky) Barr, of Woodenville, WA, Dan (Lisa) Barr, of Dubuque, IA, Deborah (Dennis) Jackson, of Shullsburg, WI, Jeff Barr, of Dubuque, IA; 13 nieces and nephews; three great-nephews; one great-niece; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Merlin and Lillian Finzel; maternal grandparents, Albert and LaVera Nauman; his uncle and godfather, Kenneth Nauman; uncle, Laverne Finzel; and cousin, Carla Nauman.
The family would like to thank the neurointensive care team at St. Luke’s Health and Medical Center in Houston for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Paul’s memory.
