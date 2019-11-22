Richard ‘Dick’ Lynn Cottrell, 80, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Funeral Service for Dick will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris English officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Dick was born May 1, 1939, in Dubuque, the son of Lynn W. and Maxine J. (Patters) Cottrell. On March 17, 1984, he married Juanita Weis at Third Presbyterian Church in Dubuque.
He was employed as a machine operator at John Deere Dubuque Works for 34 years.
He was a member of Grace Point Church. He also belonged to the Dubuque Boat Club, NRA Endowment, U.A.W. Retirees, Dubuque Rifle and Pistol Club, Potosi and Cassville Gun Clubs, and Izaak Walton League in Dubuque.
Dick enjoyed travel and cruises. He and Juanita visited Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Lichtenstein and Egypt. He also transited the Panama Canal and visited many other ports. They also enjoyed traveling in their RV and went on many fishing trips together. Dick was an avid and accomplished trap shooter.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Juanita; two sons, Jeffrey Cottrell, of Maplewood, Minn., and Steven (Angela) Cottrell, of Bocas del Toro, Panama; one daughter, Theresa (Michael) Ruud, of East Bethel, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Kahla Ruud, Jamie (Anthony) Linder, Robert (Scarlett) Ruud, Connor Cottrell, Wesley (Camila) Cottrell, Hunter Cottrell and Riese Cottrell; three great-grandsons, Mason, Keiran and Ronan; one brother, Dennis (Cindy) Cottrell, of Dubuque; and one sister, Sharon (Nick) Richter, of East Moline, Ill.; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
