DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Verna Mae Johannes, 89 of Dyersville , Iowa passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023 at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a Auxiliary Rosary will commence at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home, from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate.
Verna Mae was born in the Dyersville family farmhouse on May 31, 1933, the daughter of Henry and Frances (Bonert) Johannes. Her father passed away on February 23, 1950. Later, on November 5, 1952, her mother married Hubert Weyer who was a very good second father to her. Her mother Frances Johannes Weyer passed away January 14, 1983, at the age of 85. Verna Mae along with Hubert, cared for her mother and later in years, she cared for her stepfather until his death at age 91 on February 10, 2001.
Verna Mae attended the first and second grade at a county school called “Columbus”, then attended Xavier school to finish the 8th grade. She then stayed home to help on the family farm since her father was not in good health. She spent many years tending the family farm until retirement when she rented the farm out. After Hubert’s death, being lonely, she took her first job away from the farm. In April 2001 she started working for the “Chateau Royale” now known as Home Instead Senior Care, caring for elders. In 2003 she attended class at NICC and earned her CNA certification. In 1977, at the urging of her stepfather, Verna Mae joined the New Vienna Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary #7736 and Dyersville American Legion Auxiliary #137. While being an active member of VFW Auxiliary #7736, she held many offices, being Auxiliary President for 8 years from 1981-1989, served as 9th District President and Department Chairman at the same time, served as State President of Iowa from 1994-1995, and held the National Chairmanship among many other seats. During her time with American Legion Auxiliary #137 she was President from 2000-2002. Verna Mae was also a lifetime member of the Disable Veteran Auxiliary King Mason #11 of Waterloo, member of Luxemburg Society of Iowa 90t Infantry Division Association, Dyersville Historical Society, Charter member of Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, and St. Francis Xavier Basilica.
Her main hobbies include traveling in the USA and Europe and sewing since a teenager, making lots of clothes for herself, grandchildren, Halloween and parade outfits for extended family.
Survivors include 4 adopted grandchildren: Stephanie(goddaughter), Nichole, Melissa (Chris) Reth, and Amanda (Terry) Willenborg, and Dianne Steffen of Dyersville, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, a godson, Roger (Tina) Merkes of Durango and many cousins and step cousins.
Along with her parents and stepfather, she was also preceded in death by a sister in infancy in 1929 and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
