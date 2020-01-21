EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Madonna J. Risley, 85, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at home, of an apparent heart attack.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church. The Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is serving the family.
Madonna was born on May 30, 1934, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of LeRoy and Bertha C. (Frick) Risley. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s School, East Dubuque, and Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque. Madonna was employed at Perfection Oil Company in Dubuque for over 50 years, where she held the position of Treasurer for many years. Madonna was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and its Altar & Rosary Society, the Secular Franciscans and the Power of Prayer.
Surviving is a brother, LeRoy L. “Buzz” Risley, of East Dubuque, and a sister, Kay Bonifazi, of Unionville, MO; 13 nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy in 1955 and Bertha on June 18, 2000; a sister, Dorothy Schwendinger, in 1992; and a brother, Rev. L. Thomas Risley, on January 22, 2000.
The family wishes to especially thank East Dubuque Fire and Ambulance, East Dubuque Police Dept. and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Dept. for their help and assistance. It was greatly appreciated.
