HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Rosalyn M. “Rosie” Doyle, 94, of Hazel Green, Wis., died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, where the parish wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, also at the funeral home, prior to services.
Rosie was born on May 28, 1925, in Jamestown Township, Wis., the daughter of Joseph J. and Catherine M. (Dalsing) DeMuth. She married William “Bill” Doyle on August 11, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Church in Sinsinawa, Wis. They farmed together near Hazel Green for 64 years.
Rosie enjoyed gardening, canning and being outside with Bill on the farm. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and playing cards. Every Saturday night they attended Mass, and after Mass went out for a hot ham and cheese sandwich with an Old Mil. Rosie was known for her “Gin Bucks” drinks and homemade Bailey’s at Christmastime. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Altar Society.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; her children, Marie (Joe) Rupp, of Hazel Green, Jean (Sam) Timmerman, of Cuba City, Patrick (Kris) Doyle, of Hazel Green, and Julie (Randy) Neis, of Benton, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Florence Bonnet, of Dubuque; 16 grandchildren, Sarah (Kevin) Saylor, Sally (Chris) Bauer, Nick (Tiffany) Rupp, Karla (Mike Mulbauer) Rupp, Scott (Amy) Timmerman, Jamie (Jordana) Timmerman, Becky (Kirk) Barth, Troy (Kristen) Timmerman, Michael (Katelyn) Timmerman, Katie (Mitch) Droeszler, Evan (Miranda) Doyle, Ross Doyle, Will Doyle, Kelly Neis, Jason Neis and Maggie Neis; and 23 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, John (Hilda), Alfred (Pearl), Walter (Cyrilla), LaVerne and Clarence (Evelyn); two sisters, Lucille (George) Busch and Margie (Joe) Runde; and her in-laws, Tom (Mildred) Doyle, Helen (Fidilis) Bosch and Elmer Bonnet.
A special thank you to Epione staff, especially Lily and Peg, for their excellent care.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.