SANTA TERESA, N.M. — Russell Eastman Schetgen, 93, passed away September 10, 2021, in Santa Teresa, NM, where he lived the last 29 years. He is survived by his wife Florence Gault Schetgen, his wife of 45 years.
Born in Dubuque, Iowa, Dec. 9, 1927, to John Eastman Schetgen and Hellen Kelleher Schetgen, Russ is predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Glass Schetgen, of 24 years.
Russ is survived by his children: Steven R. Schetgen, MD, (Janie); Nancy Jean Schetgen Hart, DDS, (David Hart, MD), their children John Hart, MD, Laura Hart Schulte, (Ralph III), and Ellen Hart DDS; Jeffrey E. Schetgen (Kathleen), child Sydney; Charles Fredrickson (Patty), children Andrew (Katie); and Michael Fredrickson, Eric Fredrickson (Dawn) child Katelyn.
He is also survived by his sisters Helen Les and Velma Lechner (Antonie).
After Russell graduated Dubuque Senior HS, he joined the Navy where he served as a Hospital Corpsman and became interested in the field of anesthesia. He later graduated University of Dubuque, Finley Hospital School of Nursing, and Northwestern Hospital school of Anesthesia in Minneapolis.
Russ practiced anesthesia in Dubuque for 35 years, retired and moved to Santa Teresa, NM, where he worked as a Nurse Practitioner for 19 years at Doctors of Santa Teresa, and then as a school nurse for two additional years. Even as he lay down his stethoscope, he missed caring for others.
Russ enjoyed bike riding, skiing, horseback riding, woodcarving, stained glass, and crafts. He was a wonderful father to his own children and to the two sons of his wife Florence brought to the blended family and later to their grandchildren. He always had a story to tell. He loved entertaining and being around his family, his friends, and people who would become his friends. Everyone loved Russ and he will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held in Santa Teresa at the Santa Teresa Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 11:45 followed by luncheon and open house at 213 Casas Bellas.
Committal Service will be at the Mueller Chapel at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, at noon on Saturday Oct., 16, followed by luncheon for friends and family in the River Room at the Julian Dubuque Hotel from one to four p.m.
Memorials may be given to a charity of choice or to the Finely Hospital School of Nursing Scholarship Fund through the Nursing Alumni Fund.