Ralph P. “Junior” Cremer, Jr., age 88, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Luther Manor, with his loving family by his side.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, private services will be held for family and friends to celebrate Junior’s life at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. A celebration of Junior’s life for all to attend will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Junior was born on January 15, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Ralph and Marie (Vogt) Cremer, Sr.
Junior was a proud life-long Dubuquer who owned and operated Cremer’s Grocery store for his entire working career, officially “retiring” in 2011. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Vivian Koppes, on June 21, 1952, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They were blessed to have three daughters together, and would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary next month. Junior was a hard worker who enjoyed his work. He found much of that enjoyment in the relationships he made with his employees and customers, whom he considered friends and family. He treated all with kindness and generosity, that is not to say they were not subject to some “ribbing”. One of the main attractions at the meat counter, besides the excellent products, was the chatter, and back-and-forth banter that went on. He loved that. Everyone that falls into this category please know you meant the world to Junior, and he, and we, appreciate you, your friendship and your patronage. When he did manage to find some free time, Junior enjoyed getting out on the Mississippi when the weather was nice, as well as hitting the bowling lanes. He was an excellent bowler and was a member of the Dubuque Bowling Association and the 700 Club. His faith was also an important part of his daily life and he was a long time member of Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church and the Sacred Heart Men’s Club. We are deeply saddened at losing such a wonderful, hard working and loving man in our daily lives. We will miss you more than words can say and look forward to the day when we are all reunited for eternity.
Those left to cherish Junior’s memory include his loving wife, Vivian Cremer, Dubuque, IA; two daughters, Mary (Al) Slattery, Mustang, OK, and Cathy (Mark) Stone, Dubuque, IA; five grandchildren, Eric (Alicia) Steffen, Danielle (Tom) Klostermann, Luke (Alexandra) Slattery, Adam (Chelsey) Slattery and Levi Stone; 10 great-grandchildren, Aiden Steffen, Theo Steffen, Dillion Glew, Lucas Klostermann, Gwendolyn Klostermann, Vaughn Slattery, Gillianna Slattery, Grant Slattery, Nora Slattery and Ivy Slattery; two sisters, Sandi (Jim) Klinge and Carol (Gary) Schubert, both of Dubuque, IA; a son-in-law, Iver Bryan, Columbus, WI; his in-laws, Madonna Lucas, Judy (James) Lang, Karen (Leon) Burke, Tom (Mary Ann) Yates and Lucille Koppes; and several nieces and nephews.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Pamela Cremer; a brother, Gary (Donna) Cremer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Lucille Frost; and his in-laws, Mary Agness (Jack) Miller, James Koppes and Robert Koppes.
Junior’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Luther Manor, especially Diane Kaiser Pearce, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their care and support.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, attn. Ralph Cremer family, and will be distributed among Junior’s favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.