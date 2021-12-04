DURANGO, Iowa — Dennis J. Schueller, age 54, of Durango, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at 2:14 p.m., on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. To celebrate Dennis’ life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating.
Dennis was born on March 22, 1967, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Walter “Pete” and Marie (Arensdorff) Schueller.
Dennis went to grade school at Holy Ghost School and graduated from Hempstead High School, Class of 1985. Growing up, he worked on the family dairy farm. Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Renae Reinert, on June 11,1988, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill. They were truly blessed with 33 years together, and 3 wonderful children. After they married, Dennis went to work with Flexsteel Industries, but farming always remained his true passion. He was very generous with his time and talents. He offered his advice to young farmers, and was always the first to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. Never being one to sit still, Dennis also worked at Theisen’s Supply, Swiss Colony and most recently at Bauer RV, but caring for his farm and properties was the “job” he enjoyed most. He was a perfectionist, which as any perfectionist knows, is both a blessing and a curse, but it kept everything running smoothly. When he found some down time in his day, Dennis was known to call up his buddies for a “safety meeting”, which, as everyone knew, involved Euchre and plenty of ice cold beer. His family was his whole world and taking everyone out to eat was one of his favorite activities. He loved family gatherings, and keeping his family close was a top priority. Dennis was a long time member of Holy Ghost Church. We are truly heartbroken at losing Dennis so suddenly from our lives. He was a wonderful husband, dad and brother and will be missed tremendously.
Those left to cherish Dennis’ memory include his loving wife, Renae Schueller, Durango, IA; his children, Dan Schueller, Asbury, IA, Shelly (Jarred) Woodward, Durango, IA and Rachael (Karter Uhlenhopp) Schueller, West Des Moines, IA; his siblings, Elaine Willey, Dubuque, IA, Pat Graff, Peosta, IA, Jean (Dan) Harkey, Dubuque, IA, Tom (Melodie) Schueller, Maquoketa, IA, Alice (Joe) Ostwinkle, Epworth, IA, Paul “Pork” (Julie) Schueller, Durango, IA, Kathy (Dave) Hefel, Dubuque, IA and Steve (Mandy) Schueller, Dubuque, IA; his in-laws, Juanita (Kevin) Soppe, Sherrill, IA, Chris (Tina) Reinert, Dubuque, IA and Lisa (Steve) Klein, Dubuque, IA; 19 nieces and 15 nephews; and his brother from another mother, Lenny Schueller.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Ray and Glenda Reinert.
Dennis’ family would like to thank Sherrill Fire and Rescue, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and the doctors, nurses and staff of both Finley Hospital and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, for all of their support and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Dennis’ memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dennis Schueller Family.
