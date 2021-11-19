CASCADE, Iowa — Margaret M. Ryan, 93, of Cascade, Iowa formerly of Bernard, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her home in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Margaret will be held from 8 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, rural Bernard, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, rural Bernard, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding and Rev. David Ambrose concelebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She was born on December 5, 1927, in Bernard, Iowa, daughter of Neal J. and Mary Ann (Curtis) McDonnell. She received her education from St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Garryowen, Iowa. On October 3, 1953 she was united in marriage to Loras J. Ryan at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa. He preceded her in death on February 6, 1993. Margaret was a caregiver for many years and worked at the Villa for five years until her retirement in 1995.
Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, going for walks, reading, and watching sports especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen.
She is survived by four children, Carla Menge of Cedar Rapids, Diane (Ted) Cobb of New Paris, Ohio, Tom (Cheri) Ryan, and Wayne Ryan both of Bernard; ten grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Anita Parris of Dubuque.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, Kenny Menge; ten siblings, Paul (Kathleen) McDonnell, Anita (Clarence) Wolbers, Estelle (Joe) Cox, Teresa (Ed) Melloy, Ambrose (Florence) McDonnell, Ray (Carlene) McDonnell, Ignatius (Carmelene) McDonnell, Helen (John) Payne, Joseph McDonnell, Mary Claire (Clarence) Driscoll; and In-laws, Donna (Melvin) Slattery, Mardell (Ronnie) Mayberry, and Bill (Joyce) Ryan.
The Ryan family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all the loving care and support they gave Margaret.