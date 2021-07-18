EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Dallas N. Welter, 91, of East Dubuque, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Ennoble Manor Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Iowa National Guard and the Dubuque Marine Corps League. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on THE MILLER FUNERAL HOME GROUP Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Dallas was born on April 8, 1930, in East Dubuque, the son of Michael and Emma (Vanderah) Welter. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, class of 1948. On January 21, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jeanette H. Bonz at the Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2005.
He was formerly employed at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 1989. Dallas was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and U.A.W. Local #94. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955.
After retirement, Dallas did small-engine repairs and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are three children, Beth Welter and Allen (Michele) Welter, both of Dubuque, and Brian Welter, of Kieler, WI; four grandchildren, Melissa, Christopher, Tiffany and Ashley; four great-grandchildren; his special friend, Rita Thomas, of Cuba City, WI; and a sister, Joyce (Dallas) Anker, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael & Emma; wife, Jeanette; daughter, Becky Epsy; two grandsons, Marcus and Matthew Phend; and his siblings, LaVern, Olive, Curtis, Dorrance “Sparky”, Ruth, Mary Agnes, Eileen and Delma.
Dallas’ family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, for the loving care given to their father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.