Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Gordon Anderegg, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Edgewood Cemetery.
Arlene R. Breitbach, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque.
Peter M. “Pete” Breitbach, Balltown, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown.
Jacquelyn G. Brewer, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
James “Jay” Brock — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Maria C. Cannavo, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at Egelhoff, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque.
Dr. Michelle R. Heiring, Chicago — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m.
today at the church.
JoAnn Herting, Dubuque — Services: Noon Friday, Oct. 23, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.
Barbara Langenbach, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque.
Kevin M. Vaughn, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Happy’s Place, Dubuque.
Beverly J. Vyverberg, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque.