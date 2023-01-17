Rita M. Arlen, 94, of Dubuque, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her son’s home in Zwingle.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial for Rita will be 11:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Entombment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Rita was born March 28, 1928, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Jacob and Elizabeth (Vernon) Link.
She was a 1946 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. Rita worked for the telephone company and then for Loras College in housekeeping for 13 years. She was a member of Holy Spirit — Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed making doll clothing for craft fairs, reading books, playing cards, especially Canasta, puzzles, traveling, mostly to Texas and California, and going to casinos.
Survivors include three sons, Steven (Ruth) Arlen of Zwingle, IA, Michael Arlen of Dubuque, and Richard (Rachel) Arlen of San Jacinto, CA; six daughters, Leann Arlen of Dubuque, Kay (Dave) Hawkins of Anaheim Hills, CA, Diane (Eric) Collar of Ontario, CA, Laurie (Terry) Wehrspann of Sherrill, IA, Jean Arlen of Bullhead, AZ, Karen (Dean) Gaul of Epworth, IA; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter, Jessica Collar, two sisters, Lorraine (Richard) Shireman and Marian (Francis) Brosius, and one brother, Robert Link.
The family would like to thank the team at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Buffy, Nicole, and Sarah, for their special care.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Rita’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
