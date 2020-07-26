Sister Janice Link, BVM, 83, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Wednesday July 29, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial in the Marian Hall Chapel at 10:45 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Janice was an elementary teacher in Chicago, an elementary and ESL teacher in Tujunga, Calif., and a secondary teacher, assistant administrator, and library assistant in Mission Hills, Calif. She also ministered as an elementary teacher in Pueblo and Aurora, Colo.; a junior high teacher in Stephan, Ipswich, Hoven and Aberdeen, S.D., where she also served as a high school teacher. She was an elementary teacher and principal in Fort Yates, N.D.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1936, in Lefor, N.D., to Joseph and Anne (Gion) Link. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Benedict in Watertown, S.D., in 1954. She transferred to the BVM congregation in 1972, professing final vows on June 16, 1974.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by brothers, Wayne (Vangie) Link and Raymond (Emilie) Link, all of Bismarck, N.D.; sisters Carol (Lee) Mayer, Fargo, N.D.; Joanne (Tom) King, Lawrence, Kans.; and Marilyn Link, Westland, Mich.; nieces; nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 46 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Behr’s Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa 51001 is in charge of arrangements.