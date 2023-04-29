HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Jerome F. Clemen, 91, of Holy Cross passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at home surrounded by his family from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9 — 10 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross, and burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Jerome was born November 8, 1931, in Holy Cross the son of Alphonse and Armella (Schieltz) Clemen. He was drafted into the US Army in 1953, and served for nearly 2 years, spending the last year in Frankfurt, Germany. He married Patricia Ritt on June 8, 1955, at St. Francis Church in Balltown. Together they farmed near Holy Cross. He loved farming, continuing to help his sons on their farms after they moved to Holy Cross in 1986. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He also enjoyed trout fishing; when he met his quota, he was satisfied. During retirement the couple delivered RV’s for the Winnebago Company, traveling through many states and provinces in Canada.
Survivors include his wife Patricia; children: Wayne (Nancy) Clemen of New Vienna, Mary Sue (Jeff) Cole and Danny (Laurie) Clemen, both of Peosta; grandchildren: Alisha (Tom) Chambers, Dustin (Erin) Cole, Kelsey (Chad) Hill, Gina (Will) Osmanski, Nicole (friend Nick Rohlfes) Clemen, Rachel (Dustin) Hale, Kyle (friend Anne Allsup) Clemen; 4 great grandchildren: Sabrena Cole, Parker Chambers, Haylee and Harper Hill; siblings: Loras Clemen of Dubuque, Janice (Willis) Wagner of Holy Cross, Cathy (Don) Keppler of Manchester, and Dale (Carol) Clemen of Dubuque; in-laws: Linda Clemen of Colesburg, Doris Brimeyer of Sherrill and Donald (Doris) Ritt of Balltown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Germaine (Marvin) Gaul, brothers, Vernon and Francis Clemen; in-laws: Darlene Clemen, Clifford Brimeyer and Virginia (Melvin) Schmitt.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Morgan, Hillary and Nicole.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
