MENOMINEE, Ill. — Merlin A. Heitkamp, 73, of Menominee, IL, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, at home following an accident.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, in Menominee, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
There will a public visitation at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee from 9-11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the strict guidelines issued by the CDC will be followed and only 10 people will be allowed in the church at any one time. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements.
Merlin was born on September 5, 1946, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of Robert H. and Margaret M. (Runde) Heitkamp. He was a graduate of Galena High School, class of 1964. Merlin married Linda H. Stillmunkes on September 25, 1971, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, IA.
He was a lifelong resident of Menominee and lived on the family farm his entire life. Merlin was a member of Nativity BVM Parish and its Holy Name Society. Family, faith and farming were his life. He was a great teacher and jack of all trades. The sparkle in his eyes was evident by the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Linda; four children, JeffRay (Lyndsi) Heitkamp, of Mindoro, WI, Terry (Jodi) Heitkamp, of Steward, IL, Jason (friend, Sarah Schueller) Heitkamp, of East Dubuque, and Lisa (Matt) Neyens, of Kenosha, WI; eight grandchildren, Dustin and Alexa, Mia and Owen, Brody and Jessa, and Margaret and Elizabeth; siblings, Lois (Bob) Wagner, of Asbury, IA, and Dennis (June) Heitkamp, of Ottumwa, IA; in-laws, Charlotte Heitkamp and Debbie Heitkamp, Carol (Bill) Ihrig, Sharon (Gary) Hoffmann, Lois Stillmunkes, Mark (friend Karla Reuter) Stillmunkes, Leta (Phil) Wallace and Renee Stillmunkes.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret; his brother, Jerry; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray & Isy Stillmunkes; and brother-in-law, Randy Stillmunkes.
Merlin’s family extends deep appreciation to Galena Area Ambulance, the Menominee-Dunleith EMS, MercyOne Dubuque and Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care provided to their husband, father and grandfather. They would also like to thank the Menominee community for the outpouring of support and love they have provided.
