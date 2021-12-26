CUBA CITY, Wis. — Jerry L. Newman, 76, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at home.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Primitive Methodist Church, New Diggins, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the Benton Red Church Cemetery, Benton, Wisconsin. A public visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Friends may also call from 9-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the service.
Jerry was born on February 18, 1945, in Hawarden, Iowa, the son of Keith and Blanche (Simons) Newman. He married Mary McCauley on September 16, 1967, at the Primitive Methodist Church in Benton. She preceded him in death on June 18, 2018.
Jerry was friendly and welcoming to everyone he met. He was a great storyteller, a jack of all trades and lover of many genres of music, especially country and the oldies. He loved spending time with his brothers. They were often caught laughing and joking around together. Jerry had reconnected with the church and was passionate about his faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin (Tim) McCaigue, of West Bend, WI; a son, Travis L. (Jodie) Newman, of Odenton, MD; three brothers, Richard (Kathy) Newman, Grand Forks, ND, Denny (Donna) Newman, Glenwood, IA, and Brad (Jane) Newman, Willow Park, TX; and five grandchildren, Tiernan, Cailyn, Keeley, Madi and Riley.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a Jerry L. Newman Memorial Fund has been established and donations will be made to the Benton Red Church.