Jane E. Smith, 75, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 7:09 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Jane will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., today at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a Rosary will occur at 4 p.m. Visitation will also take place after 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the funeral home in Epworth.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jane will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will occur in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
She was born November 24, 1943, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Curtis and Mary (Schwendinger) Kedley. She was a graduate of Aquin High School in Cascade. On September 16, 1967, she was united in marriage to Charles V. Smith at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2014. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque as a nurse’s aide, Pizza Factory in Epworth, In Home Care and Mt. Carmel, both in Dubuque.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth.
She is survived by three children, Charles (Amy) Smith, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Matt (Annette) Smith, of Farley, Iowa, and Cathy (Brian) Isley, of Mediapolis, Iowa; six grandchildren, Isaiah, Spencer, Peyton, Mitchell and Owen Smith and Anthony Isley; two sisters, Sharon (Ron) Kueter, of Dubuque, and Karen (Lyle) Tritz, of St. Donatus, Iowa; two brothers, Brother Curt Kedley. of Windsor, N.C., and Bruce (Sandy) Kedley, of Cascade; two sisters-in-law, Joan (Tom) Auterman, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Cecelia Mattheissen, of Omaha, Neb.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother-in-law, Ron Mattheissen.
