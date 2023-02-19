Adeline (Heidi) Cinder Murray née Roth, age 93, died at home on Sunday Feb 5, 2023 with her daughter Beth at her side. Heidi was born in a German Village of Landau, Odessa Ukraine South Russia on September 23, 1929. She grew up under the Stalin communist rule until the entire family immigrated to Germany during World War 2. Heidi immigrated to the USA in November 1951 to western North Dakota. She married Edward Cinder at Belfield, North Dakota in 1954. The couple had two children Don and Beth. The couple lived on a farm near South Heart, North Dakota until 1965 when her first husband developed health problems. They moved to Dickinson North Dakota in 1966. The death of her 1st husband Edward Cinder was in June of 1972. Heidi and her daughter Beth then moved to Bismarck North Dakota in 1975. She met her 2nd husband William J. Murray at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismarck North Dakota in 1976. They were married in March 1977, living in Fargo and Bismarck North Dakota. They moved to Assisi Village to Dubuque Iowa in 2010 because of her 2nd husbands health issues. William J. Murray died in Jan 2011. Heidi continued to live at Assisi Village until her death. She worked in retail sales for over 30 years, she was a devoted catholic, active at the church services at Assisi Village chapel.
She was preceded in death, by her parents Jakob Roth and Franzika Roth née Schmalz, three sisters, Tina Habekost (Fritz), Pauline Kramer (Willi), Katja Seifert (Dieter). She is survived by her brother-in-law Dieter Seifert of Halle Germany, son, Don Cinder of Phoenix Arizona, daughter, Beth Isaak (Fred) of Dubuque Iowa, granddaughter Natascha Stocker (Ryan) of Prior Lake, Minnesota, grandson James W. Isaak (Sonya) of Norfolk Virginia, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews in Germany and in USA.
The celebration of life is planned for Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismarck North Dakota with final burial with her 2nd husband William J. Murray at the North Dakota Veteran Cemetery, 1825 46th Street, Mandan North Dakota 58554. These services are planned in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery or Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa 52002.
The family would like to thank the staff of nurses, aids, social workers, and everyone of Assisi Village. Special thanks to the nurses, aids, and staff of Hospice of Dubuque over last two weeks. We are especially thankful for the spiritual care and prayers provided by Father Ron, Father Paul, Father Kuhn and other staff.
