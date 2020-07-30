Karen Sue Repp, 72, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will occur at 4 p.m., with Pastor Jacob Bartlett officiating.
Karen was born on July 14, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Shirley) Rankins. She married Craig C. Repp on June 29, 1991, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Karen was the owner and manager of the Avalon Supper Club and Breezy’s Cafe. Karen was an energetic person full of life and loved everyone she came in contact with. Her ability to cook was displayed often at the Avalon Supper Club and Breezy’s Cafe that she and Craig owned and operated for over 10 years. The love of her family was very important to Karen, especially her children and grandchildren. Karen believed in God, prayer and angels as a testimony to her spiritual life.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Repp of Dubuque; children, Timothy (Patricia Haberichter) Puetsch, of Bernard, Philip (Jennifer) Puetsch, of Dubuque, and Malinda (Terry) Sahm, of Rickardsville; stepchildren, Richard (Sara Lyons) Repp, of Waterloo, Michael (Carolyn) Repp, of Waterloo, and Jason (Toni Castor) Repp, of Traer; her grandchildren, Blair (Jacob) Bartlett, Isabella Sahm, Molly Sahm, Will Sahm, Anthony Puetsch and Bethany Puetsch; step-grandchildren, Amanda (Greg) Olson, Catherine Repp, Joseph Repp, Justin Crosky, Christopher Castor, Kadence Engler and Isaiha Reed; stepgreat-granddaughter, Samantha Olson; her twin sister, Sharon Winner; her brother John (Amanda) Rankins; nieces, Kimberly (John) Nimsgern and Melissa Peters; nephew, Douglas (Katie Kupferschmitt) Winner; great-nieces and nephews; her cousin, Cindy (Jack) Wold; and her forever friend, Kathleen Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Robert Kelsey; brothers-in-law, Gary Lakeman and Delbert Winner.
A Karen S. Repp memorial fund has been established in care of her husband, Craig Repp, 435 Gilmore Street, Dubuque, IA, 52001.
The family would like to thank Dr. Eric Engelman and staff at Medical Associates Oncology Department, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Sara, Amy and Jessica.