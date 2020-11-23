GALENA, Ill. — Carol Ann Hebert, 69, of Galena and formerly of Hanover, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 19, 2020, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, IA.
Carol was born July 19, 1951, in Savanna, IL, the daughter of Emery and Rita Hebert. She attended Hanover grade school and graduated from Hanover High School with the class of 1970. Carol worked at the Jo Daviess County Workshop, Galena, for forty-seven years until retiring on October 8, 2020, it was a job she enjoyed very much. Carol enjoyed her cats, reading in her early years, spending time with her great nieces and nephews and going on car rides. She loved walking all over Hanover with her mother and talking with everyone she met.
Carol is survived by her sisters, Betty (Randy) Wurster, of Dubuque, Bonnie (Doug) Folks, of Galena; two brothers, Edward Hebert, of Galena, and Richard (Charlotte) Hebert, of Woodbine, IL; five nephews; three nieces; eight great-nieces; and four great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Tommy.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Tracy and Kim Folks for taking such good care of Carol. Hospice of Dubuque, especially Amy, Mariah, Heather and Jennifer, the staff and doctors at Medical Associates Dubuque and Galena, your care and compassion will never be forgotten.
