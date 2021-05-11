Marlene “Gabby” Hird, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7th, 2021, at home surrounded by members of her loving family.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12th, 2021, at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose Street, with Rev. Steven Ronsonke officiating. Due to Covid-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering and are asked to maintain social distancing practices.
Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church until time of Mass. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Marlene was born June 8, 1937, in Merrill, Iowa, the youngest of 5 daughters of Josephine Catherine (Schmit) and George Albert Gabel. She grew up in Dubuque and graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy.
On February 8, 1958, she was married to Gerald (Buzz) Hird at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. From this union came a family that became the most important role for Marlene, that of mother and grandmother.
Marlene’s greatest happiness was derived from her relationships with her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with them, discussing their experiences, and offering words of advice at times. She made a meaningful impact on their lives, and they were always on her mind. She will be fondly remembered for homemade cookies, poppy seed bread at Christmas, holiday gatherings, sleepovers on Deborah Dr. and Friday night “popcorn night.”
After her children were older and in school, Marlene was employed at Sears for approximately 15 years, and retired from there.
Marlene possessed a strong faith that guided her throughout her life. She enjoyed participating in church functions and performing several services for her parish. She was engaged in a number of card clubs and loved to water walk, golf and spend time with her friends.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Gerald; her children, Julie (Mike) Grue, Karyn (Jerry) Lange, Michelle (Jeff) Petty, Linda Miller, and Amy (Chris) Miller; her grandchildren, Nathalee Grue, Christopher (Lindsey) Grue, Brandon Lange, Mackenzie (John) Dwyer, Mallorie (Evan) Richard, Meredith Petty, Erin Miller, Emily Miller, Mitchell Miller, Madeline Miller; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Hayes Grue, Amelia Lange, Gabrielle Dwyer; a brother-in-law, Robert Hingtgen; two sisters-in-law, Susan Pregler and Mary Ellen Timbs; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters and brothers-in-law Myrt (Joe) Deckert, Shirley (Ray) Shireman, Dolores (Ray) Ryan, and Mary Hingtgen.
The family would like to thank Medical Associates Clinic, especially Dr. Andrea Ries and her nurses for their care and support over the years. Also, a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and her attending nurse Sara.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.