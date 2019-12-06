CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Leslie A. Yeager, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on December 2, 2019.
A visitation is planned at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa, on December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Les was born on June 12, 1942, to Albert & Mae Yeager in Bellevue, Iowa. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1960 and continued his education at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, graduating in 1964 with a BA degree in History. He attended State College of Iowa (UNI) for his certification in English. Les spent the next 40 plus years in the classroom in Prairie City, Iowa, Pleasant Valley, Iowa, and Cedar Rapids Schools at Taft Junior/Middle School. He retired in 1999 but continued as a substitute teacher until 2015.
Les served as Language Arts Department Chairman, a Building Rep and a member of the Executive Board of the Cedar Rapids Education Association. He was a member of the Iowa State Education Association and held life membership in the National Education Association.
On June 16, 1984, he married fellow teacher, Marilyn Brown, in Stone City, Iowa. She passed away on December 17, 2000.
Les is survived by sisters, Mary Ann Clasen, Alice (Cal) Boland and Jane (Bob) Heinsen; and brother, Neill Yeager; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Dan) Mandro; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Mae Yeager; mother and father-in-law, Merrill & Selma Brown; brother-in law, Alvin Clasen; nephew, Kurt Clasen; and sister-in-law, Judy Yeager.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com.