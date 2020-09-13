ANDREW, Iowa — Agnes M. “Aggie” Gnade, 54, of Andrew, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home.
An Irish celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Timber Center in Maquoketa. Cocktails will be served. No Food. Must be 21 years old. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in the Andrew, Iowa, cemetery at a later date. Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Agnes Mae Parker was born on May 28, 1966, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Daniel Young and Mary Louise (Malone) Parker. She attended schools in Dubuque, Bellevue and Maquoketa. She married Lynn Ray “L.R.” Gnade on June 22, 1985, in Andrew, Iowa.
“Aggie” had worked various jobs throughout her life a few of which were, Cardinal Elementary School, Hurstville Lime Kilns, Hills and Dales, DAC Inc., ARC, MC Industries, Andrew Grade School, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and most recently for Rite-Hite in Dubuque. She also co-owned and operated L.R.’s Wheelhouse and Gnade’s in Andrew for many years.
“Aggie” enjoyed golfing and had two hole-in-ones, hosting friends and family, going on road trips, morel hunting, fishing, playing Euchre, shooting pool and was an avid Cubs fan. She and L.R. loved their pets and she is survived by her two cats, Snicklefritz and Caddie. She was preceded in death by furbabies, Lucky, Gracie, Spooky, Tiger, Buddy, Tillster, Ladybug, and pet-in-law Rusty.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, L.R. Gnade, of Andrew, IA; siblings, Marcella Perry, Rose (Steve) Husemann, Joan Streets, Jane (Ron) Francois and David Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and William Parker; sisters, Betty Parker and Theresa Adams; nephews, James Parker and Jacob Adams; brothers-in-law, David Streets and Paul Perry; and sister-in-law, Lana Hruby.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Dubuque, Jackson County Humane Society or Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew.
