Michael R. Plein, 64, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at the funeral home, where visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of service. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.
Michael was born May 19, 1957 in Cedar Rapids, the son of Richard and Madeline (Kronfeldt) Plein. He was raised in Dubuque, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1975. He retired from active Naval duty in 1990 with Honorable Discharge and joined the Navy Reserve. On October 24, 1987, Michael married Mary Klinkhammer at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He was employed as a maintenance technician at Barnstead Thermolyne for 20 years and currently at Dubuque Stamping and Manufacturing. Michael enjoyed woodworking, fishing, music, watching movies, and fixing cars. He was an avid Nascar, baseball, and football fan, especially the St Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.
Michael is survived by his wife, Mary; two children, Megan (fiancé Mike Peiffer) Plein and Chris Plein; his step-sisters, Gail (Sid) Bader and Cindy (Carl) Lorenz; his uncle Clem Plein; his aunt Sandra (Richard) Stergulz; his brothers-in-law, Donnie (Judy), Steve (Karen), Dale (Kim), Ken (Kris), David (Karen), and John (Jeremy Miñano) Klinkhammer; his sister-in-law Vickie Klinkhammer; his step-mother-in-law Carol Klinkhammer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard Plein; his mother Madeline (Glen) Oxley; his aunts Irene Plein and Donna Hyatt; his parents-in-law, Donald J. and Alice Klinkhammer; his sister-in-law Christine Klinkhammer; and his brother-in-law Mark Klinkhammer.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Finley Hospital and Dr. Benda.