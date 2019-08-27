SAVANNA, Ill. — Marilyn A. Cravatta, 92, of Savanna, Ill., passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with Father Moises Apostol as celebrant. A memorial gathering will be held at Law Jones Funeral Home prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Savanna Police Department and/or the Savanna Community Ambulance.