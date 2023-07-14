HANOVER, Ill. — Martin R. (Ron) Erner, 72, of Hanover, IL., formerly of Menominee, IL., passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, IA.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the Parish Prayer Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a visitation from 9:15 — 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the Church.

