HANOVER, Ill. — Martin R. (Ron) Erner, 72, of Hanover, IL., formerly of Menominee, IL., passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, IA.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the Parish Prayer Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a visitation from 9:15 — 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17th at Nativity BVM Church at Menominee, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, with military honors accorded by members of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque.
Recommended for you
Ron was born on November 20, 1950, at Hazel Green, WI., the son of Melvin W. and Mary Jean (Martin) Erner. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U. S. Army.
He was formerly employed by Holland Plumbing and Heating of Galena, IL., until his retirement. Ron was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local # 23 of Rockford, IL, and a member of Van Bibber-Hansen American Legion Post # 148 of Savanna, IL.
Ron loved hunting, fishing, traveling out west to the mountains, ATVing and time spent with his sons and grandchildren. A great honor for Ron was when he went on the Veteran’s Honor Flight to Washington, D. C. in 2022.
Surviving are two sons, Bill (Abbie) Erner of Asbury, IA., and Chad (Katie) Erner of Hazel Green, WI.; three grandchildren, Joshua, Nathan and Cheyenne Erner; the mother of his children, Sue Schlarman; his siblings, Madonna (Tim) Heller of East Dubuque, Dan Erner (Kathy Hill) of Lena, Melanie (Rod) Wichman of Baileyville, and Michelle (Doug) Wybourn of Lena; two nieces, three nephews; one great-niece, two great-nephews; as well as several close friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mary Jean Erner.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at the V. A. Clinic in Freeport, IL, and to the nurses and staff at Ennoble Manor Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, IA for the wonderful care provided for their father.