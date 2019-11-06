MONONA, Iowa — Marion Clifford “Ole” Olson, 92, Monona, Iowa, died Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, where visitation will also be held one hour before services on Tuesday at the church. The Rev. Mel Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Monona.