HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Kevin M. Vondra, 61, of Hazel Green, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Sunset Lanes and Hall, Dickeyville. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Kevin was born on September 7, 1959, in Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Marcine (Smith) Vondra. He was employed at Prairie Farms for over 30 years, retiring in 2019.
Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing poker, baking and picking both berries and walnuts. He attended auctions and flea markets, collecting a variety of items, including mementos of local dairy businesses. Kevin loved his family, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed spending time with friends and lending a helping hand.
Survivors include his daughter, Katie Vondra, Dubuque; two sons, Brad Vondra, East Dubuque, IL, and Mike (Nikki) Vondra, Dyersville, IA; three sisters, Kristine (Greg) Fry, Fennimore, WI, Mary Hultman, Baraboo, WI, and Laura (Arty) Moyer, Galena, IL; two brothers, Brian (Carolyn) Vondra, Spring Hills, KS, and Jim (Holly) Vondra, Mineral Point, WI; a brother-in-law, Rich Hardyman, Belleville, WI; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Marcine Vondra; and a sister, Janet Hardyman.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Dominic Villa, Hospice of Dubuque and ADRC of Lancaster.
Memorials may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
