Gerald F. Accola, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Minnie D. Adrian, Glen Haven, Wis. — Services: Noon Monday, Feb. 17, St. Mary Catholic Church, Glen Haven. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Roger G. Allbee, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, 1234 S. Madison, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Johanna H. Amundson, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. today, East Clermont Lutheran Church, Clermont. Visitation: Noon today until time of services at the church.
Vera E. Hammerand, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Mary Ann Heles, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home.
Phyllis M. Jones, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Martin F. Kunkel, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Joseph J. Martin, Highland/Montfort, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Ss. Anthony and Philip Catholic Church, Highland. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Michaele Matt, Randolph, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Stephen L. Mercaitis, Mount Hope, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, 710 S. Wacouta Avenue, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Sharon R. Meyer, East Dubuque, Ill. — Prayer service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Fred R. Plondke, Bagley, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, 512 Canal St., Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Schlueter, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Eileen M. Schneider, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
George K. Shalabi, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Freethinkers Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, Wis.
Paul N. Valentine, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Stone Hearth Pub, 5 Golf Road, Lancaster.
Adrian V. Vaske, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Vivian J. Zalaznik, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.