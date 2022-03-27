CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Judith Ann Nicholls, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Friday evening, March 18, 2022, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday March 31, 2022, at the First Assembly of God Church in Cedar Rapids starting at 11 am with visitation at 10 am.
Judy was born on October 16, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Florentine “Lawrence” Bernard Stockel and Alberta Mary (Schneider) Stockel. She was united in marriage to Donald Nicholls on November 2nd, 1974, in Dubuque, Iowa. She finished her career in nursing working alongside her husband in the nursing home where he was the administrator. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was a devout Christian and an active member of her church, First Assembly of God Church in Cedar Rapids. In her spare time Judy loved home decorating, flower gardening, a good book and a rousing card game with friends and family.
Survivors include her children, Jennifer Conzett of Cedar Rapids, Mark Conzett (Linda) of Cedar Rapids, Sara McMichael (Thomas) of Covington, LA, and Chad Nicholls (Holly) of St. Louis Park, MN., grandchildren Tara (Derek) Walker, Michael Griesinger, Breanne (Andrew) Robinson, Grant Conzett, Katie (Bryce) Blomberg, Ellie (Will) Byers, Winston McDonald, Billy Nicholls and Anna Nicholls, five great-grandchildren, and a sister, Patricia Sanches of Cedar Rapids.
Preceding her in death were her parents and five siblings.