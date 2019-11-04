PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Agatha C. Breuer, 108, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., died November 1, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, Wis. Burial will be in Gockel Cemetery in Glen Haven Township. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Bloomington is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.